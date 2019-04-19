Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES KEEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES W. KEEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES W. KEEN Obituary
JAMES W.
KEEN, 81

BARTOW - James W. Keen, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his residence in Bartow surrounded by his loving family.
Born October 18, 1937 in Webster, FL, Mr. Keen was a resident of Bartow for 20 years, moving from Arcadia, FL. He was a commercial truck driver most of his life. He was a member of the True Vine Miracle Center Church, Bartow.
Mr. Keen was preceded by death by his parents: Smiley and Mable Keen, brothers: Marvin Keen, Lawrence Keen & Sonny Keen, sisters: Barbara Jones, Mary Crumley, wife: Julia Keen & daughter Deborah Howard. Mr. Keen is survived by a loving family including: two daughters, Tammy M. Keen (Eddie), Bartow & Julia Darlene Riddell (Jimmy), La Belle, FL, three sons: James R. Keen (Leanne), Winder, GA, Vinson Keen, Winder, GA, & Shawn Keen, Fort Meade, FL, two sisters-in-law, Louise Keen, Seffner, FL & Betty Keen, Lake City, FL, a cousin: Earl Keene, Lake Wales, FL, several grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces & nephews, a dear friend: James Dubose, Arcadia, FL.
Family will receive friends Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow.
Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now