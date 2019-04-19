|
|
JAMES W.
KEEN, 81
BARTOW - James W. Keen, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his residence in Bartow surrounded by his loving family.
Born October 18, 1937 in Webster, FL, Mr. Keen was a resident of Bartow for 20 years, moving from Arcadia, FL. He was a commercial truck driver most of his life. He was a member of the True Vine Miracle Center Church, Bartow.
Mr. Keen was preceded by death by his parents: Smiley and Mable Keen, brothers: Marvin Keen, Lawrence Keen & Sonny Keen, sisters: Barbara Jones, Mary Crumley, wife: Julia Keen & daughter Deborah Howard. Mr. Keen is survived by a loving family including: two daughters, Tammy M. Keen (Eddie), Bartow & Julia Darlene Riddell (Jimmy), La Belle, FL, three sons: James R. Keen (Leanne), Winder, GA, Vinson Keen, Winder, GA, & Shawn Keen, Fort Meade, FL, two sisters-in-law, Louise Keen, Seffner, FL & Betty Keen, Lake City, FL, a cousin: Earl Keene, Lake Wales, FL, several grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces & nephews, a dear friend: James Dubose, Arcadia, FL.
Family will receive friends Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow.
Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019