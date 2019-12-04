|
|
JAMES W. 'JIM' PHILLIPS, 85
LAKELAND - On Friday, October 4, 2019, James W. 'Jim' Phillips, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed peacefully away at the age of 85. He had battled kidney cancer since 2013, and was home under Hospice Care. Jim was born September 24, 1934, in Niagara Falls, NY to Walter H. and Neva G. (nee Springer) Phillips. He graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1953, when he joined the Marine Corps. After leaving the Marine Corps in 1956, Jim received his Associates Degree in Industrial Engineering from Erie County Community College. On September 12, 1959, he married Hannelore Froescher and they had 3 sons, Richard, Scott, and Daniel. Jim worked at several local companies as a draftsman, staying at Oldbury Corporation before it was bought by Hooker Chemical Company, subsequently acquired by Occidental Chemical Corporation, where he remained, retiring in 1998 after 28 years, as a construction supervisor. His work took him all over the United States and as far away as Chile.
Jim was active with the Boys Scouts while his boys were younger. He also attended and was active with the Riverside First Presbyterian Church on Lindbergh, Avenue during that time.
In 1997, Jim met his future wife, Christine Lazarz (nee Szymanski). Their honeymoon trip in 2003 to Maine completed Jim's bucket list of visiting every state in the union.
Jim was an avid golfer in his retirement. He was the VP of the Niagara-Orleans Retirees Golf League, and past member of the Lockport Exchange Club. During the 18 years of being a snowbird at Anglers' Green, Mulberry, Fl., Jim was past Sports Director twice, a golf ranger for the course there, enjoyed his game of golf where he achieved 2 Hole-In-Ones, awarded in 2016 Best Male Sr. Golfer over 80, played darts, pinochle, euchre, and competitive shuffleboard for the park, plus called Bingo there for 11+ years. He was proud of the numerous medals won over those years in the Sr. Polk Games in shuffleboard and darts. In 2018, Jim was honored with the President's Award for Outstanding Volunteer Services by the Canadian Snowbird Association, for his 17 years of work with the Snowbird Extravaganza in Lakeland, FL. Jim always had a smile, a good word, and a helping hand for you.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Neva (nee Springer) Phillips, as well as his sisters Dorothy Griffith (Robert) of Mt. Home, ID, Mary Shoen (Alfred) of North Tonawanda, NY, Grace Pearce (Ed) of Oceanside, CA, Lois Metzgar (William) of North Tonawanda, NY, and a brother, Walter 'Buck' Phillips (Shirley) of St. Petersburg, FL. He is survived by his wife of 16 years Christine of Lockport, NY, a brother Arthur Phillips, and a sister Donna (William) Hindle, both of Niagara Falls, NY, and three sons, Richard (Kimberly) of Galali, Kingdom of Bahrain, Scott (Mary Carroll) of Lockport, and Daniel of Greenville, NC; seven grandchildren, Jarret (Candis) Phillips, Erin (Justin) Conry and Lydia (Menno) Valkenborg, all of Houston, TX, Jaclynn Sloan of Kansas City, MO, Iain Phillips of Washington DC, and Kieffer and Hannelore Phillips of Greenville, NC., and five great grandchildren, Ava, Delilah, and Owen Phillips, and Evi and Vance Valkenborg, all of Houston, TX, as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be no prior visitation, as Jim's body was donated to the UB Anatomical Gifts. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10 AM in the First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave., Lockport, NY 14094 or the Lockport Exchange Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 692, Lockport, NY 14095, or the Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019