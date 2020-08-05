JAMES W. 'JIMMY'
YEOMANS, Sr., 77
BOWLING GREEN - James W. 'Jimmy' Yeomans, 77, of Bowling Green, FL went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 3, 2020.
He was born September 14, 1942 to Coy William and Ruth Mildred Yeomans of Zolfo Springs. Jim graduated from Hardee Senior High School in 1960 and joined the United States Navy to serve his country for 20 years retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. Jim lived his life to the fullest and never met a stranger. He was a Christian and a member of Landmark Baptist Church in Haines City, Florida.
Jim was manager of Saddle Lake Resort in Lake Wales, FL for 16 years.
Moving to Haines City, FL he became the Public Works Supervisor for the City of Lake Hamilton for 6 years.
He built a successful welding and propeller repair business, 'American Propeller Repair,' repairing boat props from across the United States. He retired in 2018.
His most recent plans included moving from Florida to a new home in Tennessee.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Ruth Yeomans of Zolfo Springs, and his sister Marie and his infant daughter, also of Zolfo Springs. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Betty Yeomans; 3 children, James, Jr. (Michelle) of Ft. Green, Scot (Wanda) of Wauchula, and Chris Yeomans of Avon Park. Step-daughter Juanita Bullard of Arcadia, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Jim is also survived by his siblings, brother, Danny Yeomans (Don-na) and sister, Mary Sue Maddox (Andy), both of Wauchula. Jim had a great fondness for his beloved dogs, Jake and Tucker.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Friday, August 7, 2020 at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens with Brother Barry Parsons.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
.