Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES ELBON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES WALTER ELBON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES WALTER ELBON Obituary
JAMES WALTER
ELBON, Jr.

LAKELAND - James Walter Elbon, Jr. of Lakeland, Fl., born Dec. 19, 1939 Tampa, FL; died March 21, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health Hospital. James was a retired Air Force Veteran.
He is survived by his sister Lorna Vera Elbon Barrett of GA, 76, and by Lorna's kids, Bryan Barrett of Sunrise FL, Kevin Barrett of Lakeland, FL and Patrick Barrett of Mulberry FL. Also from his close cousin Gene Thorner (Executor) of Lakeland Fl. James' father is James Walter Elbon, Sr. from Webster Spring, WV and his mother Thora Arizona Thorner Elbon, from Shreveport, Louisiana, both deceased. James will be buried in Bushnell Florida, National Cemetery. There will be no service.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.