|
|
JAMES WALTER
ELBON, Jr.
LAKELAND - James Walter Elbon, Jr. of Lakeland, Fl., born Dec. 19, 1939 Tampa, FL; died March 21, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health Hospital. James was a retired Air Force Veteran.
He is survived by his sister Lorna Vera Elbon Barrett of GA, 76, and by Lorna's kids, Bryan Barrett of Sunrise FL, Kevin Barrett of Lakeland, FL and Patrick Barrett of Mulberry FL. Also from his close cousin Gene Thorner (Executor) of Lakeland Fl. James' father is James Walter Elbon, Sr. from Webster Spring, WV and his mother Thora Arizona Thorner Elbon, from Shreveport, Louisiana, both deceased. James will be buried in Bushnell Florida, National Cemetery. There will be no service.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019