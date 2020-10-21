1/
JAMES WENDELL "RED" LEWIS
JAMES WENDELL 'RED' LEWIS, 86

BRANFORD - James Wendell 'Red' Lewis, 86, of Branford, FL passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 of a long illness. Mr. Lewis was born in Medulla, FL, a small community near Lakeland. He proudly served in the US Army and also retired as a Captain from the Lakeland Police Department after 20 years. Wendell participated in the American Legion, Elks Lodge and Masonic Lodge for many years. He was an active member and deacon at Hatchbend Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and many friends.
Mr. Lewis is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Melba Lewis; daughters: Brenda Sue (Butch) Henson, Peggy Hodges; sons: Jimmy (Deborah) Lewis, Timmie (Jeana) Lewis; sister: Geraldine Thompson; brother: Skippy Lewis; grandchildren: Nikki (CJ) Harrell, Jessica (Corey) Welchel, B.T. (Kara) Sullivan, Kendell Fairchild, Matthew (Heather) Lewis, Karen (Justin) Stewart, Kenneth 'Bubba' Lewis, Heather Garris, Rachael (Mark) Patrick, Ashley Long, Eli Long; fifteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister: Linda Ann Guess and brothers: Gene Lewis, George 'Bucky' Lewis.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to your local food bank - feeding those in need was close to Wendell's heart.
Please sign the guest book at
www.danielsfuneralhome.com .
Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Funeral Homes, Inc.
408 Suwannee Avenue NW
Branford, FL 32008
(386) 935-1124
