JAMES 'JIM' WESLEY
DORSETT, Jr.
WINTER HAVEN - James 'Jim' Wesley Dorsett, Jr. - devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Friend and Mentor - passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 surrounded by family members and loved ones. Jim led a fulfilling life as a family man, putting his family first every day of his life. He wasn't shy about showing the pride he had for his family, whether it be by beaming while introducing his wife and children to everyone he met and bragging about their recent accomplishments, or by being the loudest fan at his children's sporting events.
Jim was a true friend to many, a mentor to those needing a nudge in the right direction, and a volunteer serving others his entire life. Throughout his life, he dedicated his time to organizations such as Junior Achievement, Chamber of Commerce, and the American Red Cross, understanding the impact his contributions could have on the greater good. Jim also served as a Volunteer Firefighter in almost every city he lived in, running toward danger to help others.
After retiring from Coulter Electronics, Jim and his wife Shelby enjoyed working at the Disney parks for a few years, where Jim once again found himself naturally filling the role of Mentor and Trainer to new Cast Members and College Interns. Returning 'home' to North Carolina in 2006, Jim immersed himself in volunteer opportunities including the American Red Cross; the Billy Graham Center at the Cove; Steps to Hope Thrift Store; and of course - as a Volunteer at the Columbus, NC Fire Department.
Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shelby who takes comfort in knowing that Jim is in a better place now and is surrounded by the heavenly family members who passed before him. He is also survived by two daughters and a son: Debbie (James) Shinn, Kim (Rich) Leigh, and Mike (Christina) Dorsett; four grandsons: James (Kathryn) Shinn, Jr., Hunter (Jenna) Shinn, Eric (Lauren) Leigh, and Cody (Amanda) Leigh; and one great-grandson, Henry James Shinn. Finally, he is survived by a very special 'son' Chris Scott who was by his side for most of his days over the past three years.
Jim's life will be celebrated on a daily basis by his family members, friends, and others whose lives he touched in some way.
A very special Thank You to many of the staff members at Spring Lake Rehabilitation Center who showed such compassion for Jim and our family over the past three years, as well as Cornerstone Hospice Care in recent weeks.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019