JAMES WESLEY
HARRISON, 87
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA. - James Wesley Harrison, age 87, formerly of Winter Haven, received his angel wings on February 28, 2019. He was born September 10, 1931 in Bartow, FL. He was a member of Local Union IUOE 926.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Preceded in death by his parents, 2 spouses, 2 stepsons, stepdaughter and brother John F. Harrison, Jr.
He is survived by his wife Leola Wilkins Harrison, Social Circle, GA; stepdaughters Faye Christopher/John, Dawsonville, GA, Jeanie Godwin/Walter, Bartow, FL, Marguerite Waters/Doyle, Lakeland FL, stepsons Bill Pulliam/Heidi, Polson, Montana, Tony Watts, Griffin, GA; 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchildren. Also many nephews, nieces, cousins, and his church family, Thrive Church Winter Haven.
Funeral services with military honors was held March 3, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church, Decatur, GA, followed with interment at East Lawn Cemetery in Mc-Donough, GA.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019