|
|
JAMES WILLIAM
DURKIN, 90
LAKE WALES - James William 'J.W.' Durkin of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Winter Haven, Florida.
He was born August 6, 1928 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Madeline (Connelly) Durkin. He has been a resident of the area since 2000 coming from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was the Owner of W. Ear Hearing. He was a veteran in the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the South Lake Wales Church of God. J.W. was a member of the Lake Wales Country Club, enjoyed golfing, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan and loved family time.
He is preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Glausser.
He is survived by his wife Carol A. Durkin, daughter Kathleen Klein (Frank) of Pittsburgh, PA, sons Thomas W. Durkin, Sr. (Joby) of Lake Wales, FL, James J. Durkin (Sara) of Pittsburgh, PA, 7 grandchildren Michael Klein (Dr. Lindsay Klein), Alyssa Durkin, Taylor Durkin, Coreen Klein (Brian Quinn), Christopher Durkin, Stephen Klein, Tommy Durkin.
Visitation will be held 1:00PM until Service time at 2:00PM on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Frank Klein officiating.
Contributions may be made to COPD Foundation at 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd. Miami, Florida 33134.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019