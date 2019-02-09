Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
For more information about
JAMES DURKIN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES DURKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES WILLIAM DURKIN


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JAMES WILLIAM DURKIN Obituary
JAMES WILLIAM
DURKIN, 90

LAKE WALES - James William 'J.W.' Durkin of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Winter Haven, Florida.
He was born August 6, 1928 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Madeline (Connelly) Durkin. He has been a resident of the area since 2000 coming from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was the Owner of W. Ear Hearing. He was a veteran in the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the South Lake Wales Church of God. J.W. was a member of the Lake Wales Country Club, enjoyed golfing, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan and loved family time.
He is preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Glausser.
He is survived by his wife Carol A. Durkin, daughter Kathleen Klein (Frank) of Pittsburgh, PA, sons Thomas W. Durkin, Sr. (Joby) of Lake Wales, FL, James J. Durkin (Sara) of Pittsburgh, PA, 7 grandchildren Michael Klein (Dr. Lindsay Klein), Alyssa Durkin, Taylor Durkin, Coreen Klein (Brian Quinn), Christopher Durkin, Stephen Klein, Tommy Durkin.
Visitation will be held 1:00PM until Service time at 2:00PM on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Frank Klein officiating.
Contributions may be made to COPD Foundation at 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd. Miami, Florida 33134.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.