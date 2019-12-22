|
JAMES WILLIAM
VERNON, 70
1/10/49 - 12/19/19
LAKELAND - James William Vernon, age 70, lost his courageous 11 year battle with Early On-set Alzheimer's and Frontal Lobe Dementia on Dec. 19, 2019. Jim was born January 10, 1949 in Plant City, FL to Betty Jo and William D. Vernon.
Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bett Hetland Vernon; his daughters, Brittany and husband Ryan Dodge of Orleans, Ontario, Canada (children-William, Charlotte & Benjamin) and Laura, her husband David Middleton of Orlando, FL (daughter Kayleigh); his parents William and Betty Jo Vernon of Plant City; and brother Christopher and wife Tami of Naples, FL (children-Grace & Katherine).
Jim proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict. He earned an Associates Degree in Police Administration from Old Bennington College in Vermont and a BA in Criminal Justice from the University of Memphis. Jim was a Deputy with the Polk County Sheriff's Department from 1976-1988 and then worked at Badcock and More in Mulberry as their Director of Human Resources and later as Director of Employee Relations from 1988-2009.
When Jim was no longer able to work, he still enjoyed walking 5 miles a day and playing golf every day that it didn't rain. He last resided at Merrill Gardens at Champion's Gate.
The family wishes to thank our wonderful friends and family members for all the love and support we have received during Jim's long and difficult journey with Alzheimer's.
Jim's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, December 28 at Highland Park Church, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland FL 33813. Family members can be greeted from 10 to 11 and the service will be at 11. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or Good Shepherd Hospice House.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019