AUBURNDALE - James David Wright, 34, passed away October 13, 2020, in Auburndale, FL.

He was born April 28, 1986, in Lakeland, FL, and was an information technology administrator and warranty claims specialist for an automobile dealership in Covington, TN. James was a son of David L. Wright of Winter Haven, FL., and the late Linda A. Hunley Wright. James attained a high school GED and continued studies at Travis Technical School of Lakeland. He married Tosha Marie Mullett of Ashland, KY, December 28, 2009, to which two children were born: Aubrey Ann Wright, born May 1, 2013; and Isaac James Wright, born April 2, 2015.

After their marriage in Catlettsburg, KY, the couple moved to Covington, TN, where they lived for several years. James's passion was

for anything in the technology industry and was influential in many of his friends' careers.

He is also survived by his sisters, Kelly A. Wright of Auburndale, Katherine (Shelly) M. Wright of Avon Park, FL. James's body has

been cremated and a virtual memorial is being prepared. Interment will be on property in Catlettsburg, KY, near family and beside the gravesite of his mother, Linda. Memorial donations may be made to purchase and place Bibles in James's memory through The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1380, Lewisburg, WV 24901.



