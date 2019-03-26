|
JANE ARMES
JOHNSON, 76
DUNDEE - Jane Armes Johnson, age 76, of Dundee, Fl, and Sheboygan, WI, passed away on February 10th, 2019. Jane was born in Evansville, Indiana and raised in nearby Washington. She spent most of her adult life and career as a teacher, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
She was a lifelong champion of education, earning her bachelor's degree from Silver Lake College and her Masters of Education from Cardinal Stritch University. She taught for more than 30 years in Indiana, Singapore and Sheboygan. She spent her life learning, teaching and inspiring others.
Jane was a dedicated member of St. Luke (Sheboygan) and Beymer (Winter Haven) United Methodist churches, where she served in numerous capacities. She was involved with 4-H in both in Indiana and Wisconsin for over 40 years and volunteered for several other organizations that served children, women and the needy.
Jane was a beloved friend, mother, wife, sister and grandparent. She loved her family deeply and will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Caroline Armes and her nephew Nick Georgion, Jr. She is survived by her husband Lowell R. Johnson, sons, Jay (Julie) and Lance (Sharon) Johnson, her brothers, Gayle (Marla), and Mac (Elaine) Armes, sister Jan (Nick) Georgion, and grandchildren, Allison, Morgan, Elizabeth, Evan and Cole Johnson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial Service for her at Beymer United Methodist Church in Winter Haven on March 30. There will be a visitation at 10:00. The service will begin at 11:00 AM with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019