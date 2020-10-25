JANE ENRIGHT1/6/44 - 9/29/20WINTER HAVEN - In her many years, Jane Enright educated and touched many. A very gifted artist, Jane was dedicated to her work as an Art Teacher in the Catholic schools throughout the years in Cincinnati, Chicago and Florida. Jane taught us to laugh, to see life in color, to stand true to our convictions and to pursue the things that brought us joy.In addition to her talent as an artist, Jane had a great wit and loved to laugh! An avid walker, she spent many mornings walking the track, forest preserve or wherever she desired to explore. No matter who you were to her; student, friend, new acquaintance or niece, she always believed in you... sometimes more than you believed in yourself.Jane was fiercely loyal, a great listener and a chaser of creativity who had the enthusiasm of a child, she marveled at the smallest things.Jane Enright was born on January 6, 1944 to Helen and Daniel Enright, of Cincinnati. Jane passed away peacefully, with friends by her side, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Jane was the only sister to her brothers Daniel W. Enright, (Bette deceased) and Jim N. Enright, (Pat) who she leaves behind. She is also survived by her cousins, Nancy Huff and Beth Huff (wife of Ted Huff deceased) and Judy McCabe (deceased), in addition to many loving nieces: Gwen Hoeting (Mark), Gail Sabato (Joe), Emily Arling (Jeff), Beth Enright and Katie Enright. Grand nieces and nephews, Ross & Ian Hoeting, Helena, Franco and Joey Sabato, Avary & Adam Arling.Jane grew up in Cincinnati and graduated with a BA from Edgecliff in 1967 and Mount St. Joseph in 1985 with a masters. She established life-long friends who she would visit whenever back in Cincinnati, some even from grade school.Always thoughtful... Jane left a message for all:'I opened the door! So, until we meet again... thank you for the thoughts and prayers, the care and concerns, the many acts of kindness and walking with me in your time and space.Love, Jane Enright...from the clouds above you.'Service to be held at a later date.