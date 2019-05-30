|
|
JANE MARY
GAMBLE SYKES PEEPLES KIRLIN
BABSON PARK - Jane Kirlin passed away peacefully in her home on Crooked Lake on May 23, 2019. Her Christian faith sustained her until her passing. She was loved and admired by those who knew her. Jane was born on September 7, 1920 in Charleston, SC, and grew up in Miami, FL, where her father founded Gamble Hardware. She was an only child, and lost her mother at nine years old.
Jane graduated first in her class from Miami Edison High School. Following the death of her father, she took over management of Gamble Hardware at age 20. Jane was interested in world events, history, and travel. She visited most parts of the globe, including one of her favorites, Thailand, multiple times. At age 92, Jane visited her granddaughter in Denmark with her other two granddaughters. She was a wonderful cook, a voracious reader, and avid contract bridge player. Right up until the day she died, she played Words with Friends with numerous friends and family members, and Scrabble with her grandchildren.
Jane met her husband Bill Sykes on a double date in Miami. Bill served in the Navy during WW II, and they married in Miami at the end of the war. They raised four boys, and together continued to grow the hardware business through the 1950s under the name of Sykes Hardware. Bill passed away of complications from a stroke in 1964. Jane saw her sons through graduation from high school and college. She also continued the leadership and management of the business into the mid-1980s.
In 1976, Jane married her daughter-in-law's father, Bill Peeples, a gentleman loved by Jane's family and friends. Jane and Bill shared four wonderful years together until after a courageous battle, Bill succumbed to cancer in 1981. They enjoyed many common interests, including travel and an appreciation of fine food.
In 1989, Jane built her dream home on Crooked Lake in Babson Park, FL, where she and the family had been coming for vacations since 1959. She later moved from Miami to the Crooked Lake home where she hosted many family and friends - including watching many sunsets - for nearly 30 years.
An avid sports fan (especially football), Jane's favorite team was the University of Miami Hurricanes. At the Orange Bowl Classic game in 1995, Jane met Al Kirlin, whom she married later that year, and lived with on Crooked Lake until his death in 2018.
Jane greatly valued her family. She is survived by her sons Billy, Johnny, Dale, and Wayne; grandchildren Melissa Rainbow, Katey Schrimper, Stephen Sykes, Erin Sykes, and David Sykes; and great grandchildren Chase and Baylor Rainbow, Brianna and Stephen Sykes, and Charlotte Schrimper.
She was extremely grateful to Veronica Salinas and Camelia Mojica, who made it possible for her to live in her home to the end of her life, and to Amy Robillard, Jane's hair stylist and friend for the past 23 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local chapter of PEO at 1105 N Lakeshore Blvd, Lake Wales, FL 33853 c/o Susan Wiles.
The memorial service will be at First United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. on June 22, 230 N Fifth St., Lake Wales, FL.
Published in Ledger from May 30 to May 31, 2019