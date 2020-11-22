1/
Jane Marie Stanley
1949 - 2020
JANE MARIE
STANLEY
10/3/49 - 11/11/20

TAMPA - Jane Marie Stanley of Tampa, Florida, passed on November 11, 2020. She was born October 3, 1949 in Lake Wales, Florida, to the late Edward Joseph and Peggy Doreen Stanley. Jane worked at various Polk county elementary schools before retiring and working at Salvation Army Corp headquarters, Tampa FL.
Jane is survived by her siblings, Charlotte Stanley Gonzalez and Carrie Stanley Stewart of Winter Haven, FL, brothers Philip L. Stanley of Monroe, NC, Steven E. Stanley (Cyndi) of Riverview, FL, Thomas P. Stanley (Jenni) of Tellico Plains, TN and John D. Stanley deceased (Linda) of Lake Wales, FL. She also has 17 nieces and nephews.
Jane will be interred at the Serenity Meadows Memorial Park in Riverview, FL. No memorial service is set at this time.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
