JANE MARIE

STANLEY

10/3/49 - 11/11/20



TAMPA - Jane Marie Stanley of Tampa, Florida, passed on November 11, 2020. She was born October 3, 1949 in Lake Wales, Florida, to the late Edward Joseph and Peggy Doreen Stanley. Jane worked at various Polk county elementary schools before retiring and working at Salvation Army Corp headquarters, Tampa FL.

Jane is survived by her siblings, Charlotte Stanley Gonzalez and Carrie Stanley Stewart of Winter Haven, FL, brothers Philip L. Stanley of Monroe, NC, Steven E. Stanley (Cyndi) of Riverview, FL, Thomas P. Stanley (Jenni) of Tellico Plains, TN and John D. Stanley deceased (Linda) of Lake Wales, FL. She also has 17 nieces and nephews.

Jane will be interred at the Serenity Meadows Memorial Park in Riverview, FL. No memorial service is set at this time.



