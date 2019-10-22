Home

JANE NARRAMORE LANHAM

JANE NARRAMORE LANHAM Obituary
JANE
NARRAMORE LANHAM, 69

POLK CITY - Jane Narramore Lanham, 69, of Polk City, Florida passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health.
Born February 3, 1950 in Pikesville, TN she was a longtime resident of Polk City and owner of Village Beauty Salon in Polk City and a member of Word of Fire Ministries in Auburndale.
Preceded in death by a daughter, Rachel Lanham, Jane is survived by: three sons, Ira, Bobby and Ricky Wilson; two brothers, Leroy and Newell Narramore; a sister, JoNell Fisher; and nine grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm till 2:00 pm, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Services will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel followed by interment at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
