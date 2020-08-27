JANE SHANK BRYANT
LAKELAND - Jane Shank Bryant passed away peacefully from cancer on August 24, 2020. She was born in Montgomery, AL, on July 25, 1934. Jane went to the University of Alabama, where she pledged Kappa Delta. It was at a fraternity party that she met her future husband, Alex Bryant. Upon graduating from college, she married and moved to Washington, DC, then upper state New York while Alex served in the Army.
When Alex was discharged from service, the Bryant's moved to Birmingham, Alabama, and started a family. She was an active member of the community, joining the Junior League, serving as a docent at the Birmingham Museum of Art, teaching Sunday school at Mountain Book Baptist Church, and leading her daughter's Crestline Brownie and Girl Scout troops. During the rare quiet moments of young motherhood, Jane began to explore her love of painting.
In 1971, the family moved to Lakeland, Florida, where Jane spent the remainder of her life. She studied art at Florida Southern College, received her ASID certification, and began decorating homes and regularly painting. In Lakeland, she was involved with the Junior League, PEO, First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, Kappa Delta, Awesome Angels, The Polk Museum, The Lakeland Art Guild, The Girl Scout Council, and numerous clubs and organizations. She kept her brain active playing bridge, crossword puzzles, and researching talks for various clubs.
Jane loved to travel, which influenced and expanded her love of art, design, cooking, and entertaining. She loved sharing these passions with her daughter and granddaughter. Jane loved to draw and paint and primarily worked in watercolor and oils. Her work varied in style ranging from controlled still life to impressionistic and en plein air. She let the subject matter dictate her style. Her last accomplishment was this spring when the Lakeland Art Guild helped her publish her sketchbook of churches drawn over a 30-year period to raise funds for the art guild and church missions.
Jane was preceded in death by her father, Felix W. Shank, and mother, Jane Mertins Shank. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Alex Chappell Bryant, sister, Frances Shank Durr, daughter, Cammie Monroe (Cary), son Alex Bryant, Jr, and her only grandchild, Kayla Wallner.
A small family service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Lakeland at 2PM Saturday, August 29, 2020. The service will be live streamed at www.firstumc.org
and the link for Live Worship Now. After the service will be an open house at 4425 Mount View Drive, Lakeland, FL from 4 until 8PM. Please wear mask and practice social distancing.
The family would like to thank all of Jane's friends and the staff at The Manor at Lake Morton and Good Shepherd Hospice for the outpouring of love and support over the past two years. It brought her great joy reading your cards, enjoying your flowers, eating the goodies prepared by loving hands, and the visits. Jane had a wonderful life and will see you in heaven. In place of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to First United Methodist Church of Lakeland 72 Lake Morton Drive Lakeland, FL 33801 for their mission programs or Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33805.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com