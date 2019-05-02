Home

LAKELAND - Janeen Cook, 61, of Lakeland passed away April 30, 2019.
Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Reverend Henry and Malvie Muskgrove Carlisle.
Her survivors include her husband of 39 years, Michael Cook; children, Kyle Cook (Sara), Kailee Cook, siblings, Sam Bowen, Thomas Evans, Chet Bowen, Chris Bowen, Betty Dunning; 4 grandchildren.
Janeen was retired from the Polk County School system where she had worked for 39 years. She was a member of New Life Assembly of God and loved to read and cook.
The family will receive friends at 4:30pm, Friday, May 3, 2019, New Life Assembly of God, 8595 US 98 N, Lakeland, with a memorial service to follow at 5:30pm.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from May 2 to May 3, 2019
