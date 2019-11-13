|
JANET ANN
HUNT, 73
CARMEL, IN. - Janet Ann Hunt, 73, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at AdventHealth in Lake Wales, Florida. She was born on August 21, 1946 to Cecil and E. Pauline (Stanley) Casey in Lebanon, Indiana.
Janet married Louis 'Lee' Hunt on June 6, 1970. Together, they owned Hunt & Associates Insurance and Financial Services Inc. Janet & Lee were members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, the Rolls Royce Owners Club, and the Circle City Corvair Club. They loved riding motorcycles and traveled frequently in their 1967 Corvair. Janet enjoyed crochet, baking, and collecting miniature teapots. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her sons, Charles Ray (Becky) Hunt, Dennis Allen Hunt, and Ronald Keith (Lori) Hunt; brothers, Kenneth (Betty) Casey and Bill (Sheryl) Casey; nine grandchildren, Kelly Hunt, Natalie Hunt, Christie Hunt, Dustin (Tiffany) Hunt, Jennifer (Albert) Rhodes, Paige (Cliff) Hackman, Morgan (Grady) Ludeke, Amanda Hunt, and Brittany Hunt; 18 great-grandchildren, Ronald Hunt, Joshua Hedges, Jonah Harris, Noah Harris, Alex Jackson, Emma Jackson, Addison Rhodes, Aidan Rhodes, Owen Rhodes, Tristan Hunt, Corbin Artman, Piper Hunt, Leeahm Hunt, Danica Hunt, Adeline Artman, Magdalene Ross, Jo Hackman, Stella Rose, and one on the way; 3 great-great-grandchild-ren, Jasik Hedges, Kimberly Hedges, and Silas Hunt; nieces & nephews, Mark Casey, Mike Casey, Tracey Casey, and Pam Kienitz; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Louis R. 'Lee' Hunt in 2017.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, in Noblesville, IN. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Private family entombment will be at Hamilton Memorial Park Cemetery in Westfield, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to Radiant Christian Life Church, 16162 Carey Road, Westfield, IN 46074; or First Baptist Church of Indian Lake Estates, PO Box 7668, Indian Lake Estates, FL 33855. Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019