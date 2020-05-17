Janet Elizabeth (Wessel) Behrens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JANET
ELIZABETH
(WESSEL) BEHRENS

WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Janet Elizabeth (Wessel) Behrens, 84, of Seymour, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Lutheran Community Home. She was born in Brownstown (Wegan), IN, the daughter of the late Virgil Wessel and Bertha (Redicker) Wessel.
After retirement in 1998 she remained active in congregational women's groups at Grace Lutheran, Winter Haven, FL and Immanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour. In addition she and her husband were committee members of the Florida/Georgia District's program 'Veterans of the Cross', an annual retreat held in Florida for retired Lutheran church workers. Janet and her husband, Floyd, were privileged to teach together at Concordia University and Grace Lutheran, Winter Haven.
Jan knew the joy of loving - her Savior, family, siblings and their families, church, and numerous friends. Her kindness and warm smile were contagious. 'Because I live you will live also.' - John 14:19
A private family visitation for Janet will be at Voss & Sons Funeral Service on Monday, May 18. A private funeral service will occur at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour, on Tuesday, May 19 at 1:30 p.m. The service will be live streamed through Immanuel Lutheran Church. Her cremains will be interred in the Lutheran Cemetery, Seymour.
Memorials may be written to Grace Lutheran Church or LCMS Florida/Georgia District, or donor's choice in care of Voss & Sons Funeral Service. Online condolences may be given on the funeral home website at:www.vossfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Voss and Sons Funeral Service
316 N. Chestnut Street
Seymour, IN 47274
(812) 522-5558
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved