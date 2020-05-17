JANET

WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Janet Elizabeth (Wessel) Behrens, 84, of Seymour, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Lutheran Community Home. She was born in Brownstown (Wegan), IN, the daughter of the late Virgil Wessel and Bertha (Redicker) Wessel.

After retirement in 1998 she remained active in congregational women's groups at Grace Lutheran, Winter Haven, FL and Immanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour. In addition she and her husband were committee members of the Florida/Georgia District's program 'Veterans of the Cross', an annual retreat held in Florida for retired Lutheran church workers. Janet and her husband, Floyd, were privileged to teach together at Concordia University and Grace Lutheran, Winter Haven.

Jan knew the joy of loving - her Savior, family, siblings and their families, church, and numerous friends. Her kindness and warm smile were contagious. 'Because I live you will live also.' - John 14:19

A private family visitation for Janet will be at Voss & Sons Funeral Service on Monday, May 18. A private funeral service will occur at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour, on Tuesday, May 19 at 1:30 p.m. The service will be live streamed through Immanuel Lutheran Church. Her cremains will be interred in the Lutheran Cemetery, Seymour.

Memorials may be written to Grace Lutheran Church or LCMS Florida/Georgia District, or donor's choice in care of Voss & Sons Funeral Service.



