JANET F.CARSON, 63WINTER HAVEN - Janet F. Carson 63 of Winter Haven passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Lakeland Hospice House.A lifelong resident of Winter Haven, she was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith. A loving wife, mother and grandmother she will be missed.Janet was preceded in death by her father William Cleve Fuqua. She is survived by her husband of 30 years Frank B. Carson Jr.; mother Shirley Faye Hobbs; son Halsey Carson; daughters Nicole Carson and Sommer Pearce; brother Terry Fuqua and eight grandchildren.A Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date.