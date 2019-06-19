|
JANET 'JANNY' L. VAUGHAN, 83
LAKELAND - Janet 'Janny' L. Vaughan, 83, of Lakeland, died on June 16, 2019. Janny was born on April 28, 1936 in Jonesboro, Indiana. She was an author, writer, and poet. Janny gave love to everybody she met.
She is survived by her husband Leonard Vaughan and her daughter Debra Whitacre, both of Lakeland.
A service will be on Friday June 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Heath Funeral Chapel with a viewing one-hour prior. Interment will follow the services at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from June 19 to June 20, 2019