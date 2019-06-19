The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET VAUGHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET L. "JANNY" VAUGHAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANET L. "JANNY" VAUGHAN Obituary
JANET 'JANNY' L. VAUGHAN, 83

LAKELAND - Janet 'Janny' L. Vaughan, 83, of Lakeland, died on June 16, 2019. Janny was born on April 28, 1936 in Jonesboro, Indiana. She was an author, writer, and poet. Janny gave love to everybody she met.
She is survived by her husband Leonard Vaughan and her daughter Debra Whitacre, both of Lakeland.
A service will be on Friday June 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Heath Funeral Chapel with a viewing one-hour prior. Interment will follow the services at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now