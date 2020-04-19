|
JANET LEA
CRUZ
LAKELAND - Janet Lea Cruz passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 after a long battle with Von Hippel-Lindau disease.
She was preceded in death by her mother Martha Duke Cruz and her father Robert O. Cruz. She is survived by her sister and brothers Julie, Bob, Tony, Bill and Steve. She is also survived by 7 nieces and nephews and five great nieces and nephews.
She was born at Fort Campbell, Ky. on July 2nd, 1963. She moved to Lakeland at age 5 and attended Lakeland High School and grad-uated in 1981. She began work at the Lakeland Ledger shortly after high school and worked her way up from delivering the papers at night throughout several counties to billing and accounting until she became disabled in January of 2019. She worked there for 37 yrs. She was a Florida State fan and a Buc's fan and loved movies, reading, and of course the beach. Janet was the kind of person that drew people to her. If you met her, you will know this is true. She cared about her friends, acquaintances and her family, both close and distant. She was always putting people on her prayer list. We hope everyone knows she is at peace now. She will be terribly missed by her many friends, coworkers and especially her family.
We plan to have a memorial service for Janet once we have passed through this national and global crisis.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020