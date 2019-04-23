Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
JANET MILEY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET MILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET LYNN MILEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANET LYNN MILEY Obituary
JANET LYNN
MILEY, 63

MULBERRY - Janet Lynn Miley, age 63, passed away April 18, 2019 at L.R.M.C.
She was born in Plant City, FL, on March 23, 1956 to Fred & Lillian (Brown) Miley. She has lived in Mulberry all her life. She was a Realtor for Keller Williams and a member of Willow Oak Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sister Dobie Miley, brother Wayne (Sammy) Miley, niece Kimberly (Darren) Baxley, great nieces Kendall & Jordan Czaple-wski.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Willow Oak Baptist Church- 3390 Willow Oak Road, Mulberry, Fl, 33860. A celebration of Janet's life will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now