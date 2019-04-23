|
|
JANET LYNN
MILEY, 63
MULBERRY - Janet Lynn Miley, age 63, passed away April 18, 2019 at L.R.M.C.
She was born in Plant City, FL, on March 23, 1956 to Fred & Lillian (Brown) Miley. She has lived in Mulberry all her life. She was a Realtor for Keller Williams and a member of Willow Oak Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sister Dobie Miley, brother Wayne (Sammy) Miley, niece Kimberly (Darren) Baxley, great nieces Kendall & Jordan Czaple-wski.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Willow Oak Baptist Church- 3390 Willow Oak Road, Mulberry, Fl, 33860. A celebration of Janet's life will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019