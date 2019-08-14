|
|
JANET M.
LANDIS, 83
LAKELAND - Janet M. Landis, age 83, passed away July 14, 2019.
Mrs. Landis was born in Bedminster, PA, on August 5, 1935 to Edward & Esther (Burger) Keller. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband Albert H. Landis, sons Albert J. Landis, Richard C. Landis and three grandchildren.
A celebration of Janet's life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Grace Lutheran Church-745 South Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, Florida, 33801.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019