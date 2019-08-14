Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
JANET LANDIS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET LANDIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET M. LANDIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET M. LANDIS Obituary
JANET M.
LANDIS, 83

LAKELAND - Janet M. Landis, age 83, passed away July 14, 2019.
Mrs. Landis was born in Bedminster, PA, on August 5, 1935 to Edward & Esther (Burger) Keller. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband Albert H. Landis, sons Albert J. Landis, Richard C. Landis and three grandchildren.
A celebration of Janet's life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Grace Lutheran Church-745 South Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, Florida, 33801.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now