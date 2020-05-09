Janice C. Johnson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JANICE
JOHNSON

LAKELAND - Janice C. Johnson, age 85, of Lakeland, FL, died April 30, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence L. Johnson of Lakeland, FL.
She was born on December 6, 1934, and raised in Providence, RI, a daughter of the late Andrew Washington and the late Christine Clement Washington.
She worked for the Providence Head Start program and later was a home maker.
She was the youngest of six brothers and sisters which included the late Florinell Smith, late Lois Tabela, late Jimmy Washington, late Gerald Washington, late Barbara Washington, all of providence, RI.
Janice is survived by her children Terence, Michelle, Lawrence, Sye; 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, daughter in-laws; many nephews & nieces.
Janice will be cremated by Spangler Crematory Service and later, a celebration of life will be given in Providence, RI.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Janice was a great mother and person, who I will surely ,iss! Love you mom! Terence
Terence Johnson
Son
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved