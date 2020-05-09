JANICE

JOHNSON



LAKELAND - Janice C. Johnson, age 85, of Lakeland, FL, died April 30, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence L. Johnson of Lakeland, FL.

She was born on December 6, 1934, and raised in Providence, RI, a daughter of the late Andrew Washington and the late Christine Clement Washington.

She worked for the Providence Head Start program and later was a home maker.

She was the youngest of six brothers and sisters which included the late Florinell Smith, late Lois Tabela, late Jimmy Washington, late Gerald Washington, late Barbara Washington, all of providence, RI.

Janice is survived by her children Terence, Michelle, Lawrence, Sye; 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, daughter in-laws; many nephews & nieces.

Janice will be cremated by Spangler Crematory Service and later, a celebration of life will be given in Providence, RI.



