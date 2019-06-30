|
JANICE
ELAINE (PARKER) ELLIS, 78
WINTER HAVEN - Janice Elaine (Parker) Ellis, 78, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away Tuesday June 25th, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family and friends.
Daughter of the late Daniel Henry Parker and Cleo (Davis) Parker, Janice was born September 2nd, 1940 in Bartow, Florida. Janice was a Registered Nurse for 35 years with the majority of her career being spent as the director of Mary Sands Clinic working with respiratory patients. She loved spending time fishing for 'the big one' as well as being with her family and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her younger brothers, James 'Jimmy' Bruce Parker and Ronald 'Ronnie' Earl Parker. Ms. Janice was survived by her older brother Bill LaVant Parker (wife Suzie), her daughter Deborah (Debbie) Darlene Polston and her husband Rick Polston, her granddaughters Brittany (and Brian) Thornton, Allyson (and John Karl) Sapp, and Cassidy Polston, and her great-grandkids Annabelle and Roland Thornton.
A Celebration of Life led by Pastor Justin Stewart will be held Wednesday, July 3rd at 10am at Steele's Funeral Services 207 Burns Ln, Winter Haven, FL 33884. In lieu of flowers please donate to Good Shepherd Hospice Forsyth House in Auburndale, Polk County.
Published in Ledger from June 30 to July 1, 2019