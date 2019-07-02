|
|
JANICE FAIRA
HESTER
HARTSAW, 81
BARTOW - Janice Faira Hester Hartsaw passed away in comfort with the love of her family, on June 30th, 2019 at the age of 81. She is joined in heaven with her husband Billy Ray Hartsaw and her grandson Mason Hartsaw.
Jan was a long time Bartow resident and graduated from Summerlin Institute before studying art at Florida State University; she taught elementary school, did social work and was employed by the election office in Polk County, before she found her passion in the field of antiques and estate appraisals.
Jan is survived by her family and their spouses, two sons, Steven (Beverly) and Douglas (Donna) Hartsaw, her daughters Lee Anne Deese (Darrel) and Kay Hartsaw Cochran (Steve), her sister Cookie Hester as well as two lovely grandchildren Jake, Andi Cochran and great granddaughter Victoria Rose Hartsaw.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 6th from 10am to 11am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. A memorial service will follow at 11:00am at the funeral home chapel. Condolences to the family at
whiddenmcleanfuneral home.com
Published in Ledger from July 2 to July 3, 2019