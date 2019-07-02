|
|
JANICE HEDRICK FAGAN ARNDT, 81
LAKELAND - Janice Hedrick Fagan Arndt has passed away on June 28, 2019, at the age of 81. She was a retired nurse with a love of animals. She pursued the life of an animal advocate and was skilled in making them all feel at ease.
She will be missed by her 2 children, Serena Johnson & Charles Fagan, Jr. and their spouses John & Debbie. Along with 3 grandchildren & 2 great grandsons.
Janice will love a viewing at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, Wednesday at 10 AM with a graveside service at 12 PM at Oak Hill Burial Park. She has asked that in lieu of flowers, donation to your local SPCA in her name, would be appreciated.
Published in Ledger from July 2 to July 3, 2019