|
|
JANICE HELEN BULLOCK
WINTER HAVEN - Janice Helen Bullock, 85, stepped into Heaven on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Winter Haven, Florida after a seven-month battle with leukemia.
Janice was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 4, 1933 to A. W. 'Al' and Elsie (Seifert) Adams. She married Delredge H. Bullock on October 3, 1955 in Lake Alfred, Florida. Together, they faithfully and generously served their family, church, and community.
Through the years, Janice wore many hats: student, stay-at-home mom, teacher, small business operator, bank teller, volunteer, and devoted Gator fan and Booster, but undoubtedly, her greatest passion was her love for her Lord Jesus Christ.
Janice completed her studies in missions at the St. Paul Bible Institute and later graduated from the University of South Florida. She worked alongside Del with the Auburndale Lions Club and was often found calling Bingo on Friday nights.
Her service to the Lions Club earned her the prestigious Lions Club International Foundation's Melvin Jones Award. Most recently, she joined the volunteers at Winter Haven Hospital where she accumulated over 3500 hours of service, earning the Essential Piece Award.
She was a pioneer in church planting, as a founding member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Winter Haven and the Community Missionary Church in Auburndale, and faithfully supported its rebirth as Crossroads Community Church and led many small group Bible studies.
She was always quick with a smile and kind words; she never met a stranger, and friends quickly became family. Janice loved to travel, with trips to Hawaii, Indonesia, and Israel highlighting her many journeys. Her special times with family and friends are well-documented in her library of scrapbooks - the fruits of her labor from a hobby that filled her with great joy!
Janice is survived by her son, Stephen Bullock; her daughter, Beth (Ron) Ford; her grandchildren, Dustin Bullock, Shannon Bullock, Tori (Andrew) Garrison, and Matthew Ford; and her three great grandchildren, Tacoma, Sierra, and Blayz. She is also survived by her brother, Virgil (Bonnie) Adams, and her sister, Ruth (Mike) Jolicoeur, and many, many others who called her sister, aunt, cousin, Grandma Janice, or dearest friend. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Del Bullock; brother, Glen Adams; and parents, A.W. 'Al' and Elsie Adams.
Visitation will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Crossroads Community Church, with the funeral to follow at 3:00 PM. The address is 2583 Thornhill Road, Auburndale, Florida. There will be a brief graveside service at the Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators (designated for the support of Tori Garrison), P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862-8200.
Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2019