JANICE L.
WILKEY
5/2/51 - 5/29/19
WINTER HAVEN - Janice L. Wilkey, born on May 2, 1951; and passed away May 29, 2019. Left the Loving arms of her Husband for the Arms of Jesus.
Born in Chattanooga, TN to Marshall Valentine Lewis and Velma Jo Mathis Lewis. Survived by her loving family: Carl D. Wilkey, Loving Husband for nearly 45 years, children: Charlotte Begley (Jay), Paul Wilkey (Dannie), Bryan Levi (Brenda), Jason Wilkey (Danielle) Matthew Wilkey, sisters: Maggie Lewis, Diane Lewis, Fugate (Randy), mother in law; Juanita Wilkey, sister in law: Joni Wilkey, Adams, brothers in law: Jerry Wilkey, Robert Wilkey, Bill Wilkey (Donna), 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, with many extended Loving family and friends.
June 9th 3:00PM visitation - 4:00PM Memorial Service First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred , FL; Pastors: Mike Jones and Floyd Whiteside, officiating.
Published in Ledger from June 7 to June 8, 2019