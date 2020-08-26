JANICE M.

CHAMPION, 68



LAKE WALES - Janice M. Champion, 68, of Lake Wales, Florida passed away on 8/23/2020 in Kissimmee, FL.

She was born on 11/14/1951 in Winter Haven, Fl. She was a resident of Lake Wales for 4 years. She retired from Word of Life Christian School as a high school teacher. Janice's passions were RVing, fishing and cooking. She never met a stranger and touched the lives of many. She was a wonderful wife, loving mother, and an inspiration to all. We will miss her greatly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Enoch E. Barber, mother, Ella B. Barber, brother Jerry R. Barber.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, James W. Champion, her children, Joey Champion, Jennifer L. Champion, Gwendolyn C. Laughery, her grandchildren Dylan M. Johnson, and Reese A. Laughery, and her brother Enoch 'Dew-ayne' Barber.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, we ask for contributions to be made to Autism Speaks in her memory.



