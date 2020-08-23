JANICE PATE
ARCENEAUX
LAKELAND - Janice Pate Arceneaux, 81, passed away Aug. 14, 2020.
Jan was born in Baton Rouge, LA on June 8, 1939 to the late Leonard I. and Alpha Lillian Pate. She graduated high school in Baton Rouge, and later, banking school in Lafayette, LA. She was one of the first women loan officers in banking, and also served as the first woman President of the Southwest Chapter of the American Institute of Banking in LA. Her banking career spanned over 25 years. Jan enjoyed volunteering her time for various activities at her church, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lakeland. She also enjoyed gardening and birdwatching.
Jan is survived by her husband, Jude W. Arceneaux; children, John A. (Julie) Brashears and Winston Lynn Bras-hears; grandsons, Jonathon Brashears and Jacob Brashears; great-granddaughter, Savannah Lynn Brashears; several nieces and nephews; and her Maltese dog, Pierre. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Territo.
A memorial Mass will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 28th at 4 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon St. Lakeland, FL 33815. The services will be live streamed from the church's website https://www.stjosephlakeland.org/