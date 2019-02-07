Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeland Memorial Gardens
JANICE RUTH GUARD


1946 - 2019
JANICE RUTH GUARD Obituary
JANICE RUTH
GUARD, 72

MACON, GA. - Janice Ruth Guard, 72, formerly of Lakeland, passed away in Macon, GA on January 24, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on July 6, 1946 to the late Howard Short and the late Ruth Pace Short. Janice was a resident of Lakeland since 1971 coming from Gainesville. Retiring in 2010, she made her career as a guidance counselor at George Jenkins High School, Bartow High School, Carlton Palmore Elementary, Churchwell Elementary, and Combee Elementary Schools.
She is survived by her son John (Tina) Guard, son, Michael Guard, daughter, Christine Guard, and brother, Gary Short. She also leaves one grandson, Mason.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
