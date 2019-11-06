|
JANIE DARLENE
KIRBY-GIL
10/17/42 - 11/1/19
WINTER HAVEN - Janie Darlene Kirby-Gil, born in Middletown, Ohio on Oct. 17, 1942, to Elmer and Marie Kirby; passed away on November 1, 2019.
She is survived by her 8 of 9 children, Tim, Adina, Cecil, Genie, Teresa, Shari, Daniel and Jessica, 26 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and a lot of wonderful Ohio family. She is preceded in death by her daughter Maria, sister Sharon, brother Richard and parents.
Funeral will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019; Viewing 10-11, Service 11-12 @ Church of God, 129 Palmetto Ave., NE, Winter Haven. Graveside @ Auburndale Memorial Park.
