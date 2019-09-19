|
|
JANIE HUNT
PENDERGRASS
7/23/23 - 9/17/19
96
LAKELAND - Janie H. Pendergrass went home to the Lord on September 17, 2019. Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and Friend passed away at her home in Lakeland FL.
Left to treasure her love and memory are her Daughter Carla Pendergrass Baker and Husband Scott, Granddaughters Cara Rachel Viola and Husband Justin, Caitlin Baker Truckenbrod and Husband Joe, Grandson Hayden Eugene Pend-ergrass and Great-Grandson Nolan Daniel Viola and many nieces and nephews.
Janie was born July 23, 1923 in Chandler, AZ to Abbiegail Bowers Hunt and Jesse Frank Hunt, Janie was one of 11 children. She grew up in Tulare CA during the Great Depression and WWII and graduated in 1941 from Tulare Union High School and went to work for Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company.
After becoming a WWII widow she was introduced to Paul E. Pendergrass, they married in 1950 and moved to Richmond CA to begin their lives together. After Paul's passing Janie moved to Lakeland to be close to family.
Janie is preceded in passing by her Husband Paul E. Pendergrass and son Paul Hayden Pendergrass.
A celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church Chapel on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church.
Interment will be held at a later date at Rolling Hills Memorial Park, Richmond CA.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019