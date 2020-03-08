|
JANIE MAE
EMERSON
(10/12/43 - 03/05/20)
LITHIA - Janie Mae Emerson age 76, passed away March 5, 2020 at Sun City Center Hospice House.
Janie was born in Fort Green, FL on October 12, 1943 to Eugene E. & Jane (Brown) Emerson.
She moved from Lakeland to Lithia five years ago, she was a sales clerk and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her daughters, Toni Emerson and Randi Alshatti; 3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and sister Virginia Emerson.
Condolences may be sent to the [email protected] Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020