Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Janie Emerson
Janie Mae Emerson

Janie Mae Emerson Obituary
JANIE MAE
EMERSON

(10/12/43 - 03/05/20)

LITHIA - Janie Mae Emerson age 76, passed away March 5, 2020 at Sun City Center Hospice House.
Janie was born in Fort Green, FL on October 12, 1943 to Eugene E. & Jane (Brown) Emerson.
She moved from Lakeland to Lithia five years ago, she was a sales clerk and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her daughters, Toni Emerson and Randi Alshatti; 3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and sister Virginia Emerson.
Condolences may be sent to the [email protected] Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
