Janis Ruth Lafferty
1924 - 2020
JANIS RUTH
LAFFERTY

LAKELAND - Janis Ruth Lafferty passed away peacefully in Lakeland, FL, August 8, 2020, one day before her 96th birthday.
Born August 9, 1924 to James and Margaret Nance in Columbus, Ohio. Janis graduated from Columbus West High School in 1942; married Robert Lafferty in 1946 with whom they raised their family of four on a farm outside of Columbus. Bob, owner of an electrical contracting business and Janis a housewife moved to St. Augustine, Fl in 1975 and then to Lakeland, FL, in 1996 to retire.
Wherever they lived, Bob and Janis were very involved in church. With previous churches, Janis was a High School Sunday school teacher, greeter, church board member and Sunday school superintendent. Most recently, Janis was a member of Highland Park Church, where over 25 years, she continued to mentor the young and old. Through card/letter writing and calling people, she used her gift of encouragement. She lived her life for the Lord. She was known as a 'prayer warrior' and faithfully dedicated every morning of the 7th day of each month for prayer requests. Janis loved gardening and helped develop the Nature Trail at Beacon Terrace, where she loved living.
Janis was preceded in death by husband, Bob and son, Cliff (Karen) and is survived by son, Gary (Cindy) Lafferty, daughters Christina (Terrance) Wong and Laura Howard, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Lakeland.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Janis was a sweet, kind, delightful person. We were encouraged by her powerful prayers. We will miss her!
Kay & Leon Dodson
Kay Dodson
Friend
