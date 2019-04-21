|
|
JANNIE
DANIEL, 85
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Jannie Daniel, age 85, a resident of Auburndale, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Mrs. Daniel was born July 30, 1933 in Sarepta, Louisiana to Jesse Andrew and Lee (Henson) Wooten. She was an Auburndale resident since the 1960s and a homemaker. Jannie attended The Haven Church of God on 34th Street in Winter Haven with her family. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, yard sales, quilting and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 5 sisters: Jimmie, Gaynell, Novella, Edith & Iris; brother Sonny and stepfather Jim Smith.
Jannie is survived by her loving family: husband of 68 years: Dean Daniel of Auburndale; son: James (Tracy) Daniel of Lexington, KY, 3 daughters: Brenda Daniel of Auburndale, Kay (Bobby) Rohrer of Winter Haven, Sheila (Dale) Guy of Auburndale, FL, sister Edna Cuttle of Guntersville, AL, 10 grandchildren: Jessica, Jenson, Talin, Carol, Jonathan, Nicki, Daniel, Lesli, Kaleigh & Josh, 15 gt. grandchildren: Charlie, Lindsey, Madison, Brody, Presley, Lane, Tori, Kierstyn, Bella, Connor, Maddox, Alyssa, Ethan, Mileigh & Declan.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23rd at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019