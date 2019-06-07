|
|
JANNIE L.
DOWDY, 79
MULBERRY - Jannie L. Dowdy, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
She was born in Parma, Missouri on March 11, 1940, daughter of Thomas & Pearl Miller.
She is preceded in death by her husband Hershel Dowdy. She is survived by daughters Shirley Dixon, Martha (Kenny) Tice, Julie (Ronald) Jarrard, Theresa Harvey, sons Jimmy (Roberta) Dow-dy, Donnie (Janine) Dowdy, Clint (Diana) Dowdy, brother Jerry (Carma) Miller, 21 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Southside Baptist Church, 250 Moses Street, Mulberry, FL.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from June 7 to June 8, 2019