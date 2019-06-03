|
JANTINA G.
HEKMAN, 101
LAKELAND - Jantina G. Hekman, 101, of Lakeland, FL., was called home to be with our heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
She was born October 25, 1917 in Groningen, Netherlands, she was the daughter of the late Hendrick and Ewina Bakker. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Phillip Hekman. Jantina and Phillip were married in the Netherlands in 1946. The immigrated to America in 1948, after WWII. They settled in Grand Rapids, Michigan, moved to Holland, Michigan three years later and then moved to Florida with their four children. Jantina attended Crestview Baptist Church, Lakeland, FL., and volunteered for several years in the Kitchen Ministries by serving for Wednesday night suppers and social events.
She is survived by her sons, Evert (Sally) Hekman, Phil (Joyce) Hekman; and her daughters, Winnie (Gary) Whitmore, Debbie (Jack) Howell; as well as her eight children and four great-grandchildren. Jantina loved her Lord, and He blessed her with many energetic, healthy years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Crestview Baptist Church, 615 Old Polk City Road, Lakeland, FL 33809 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2 pm. Final Resting place will be at Seffner Cemetery, 609 East Wheeler Road, Seffner, FL 33584. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts be made to Crestview Baptist Church kitchen ministry where Jantina volunteered for many years.
Published in Ledger from June 3 to June 4, 2019