Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JANTINA HEKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANTINA G. HEKMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANTINA G. HEKMAN Obituary
JANTINA G.
HEKMAN, 101

LAKELAND - Jantina G. Hekman, 101, of Lakeland, FL., was called home to be with our heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
She was born October 25, 1917 in Groningen, Netherlands, she was the daughter of the late Hendrick and Ewina Bakker. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Phillip Hekman. Jantina and Phillip were married in the Netherlands in 1946. The immigrated to America in 1948, after WWII. They settled in Grand Rapids, Michigan, moved to Holland, Michigan three years later and then moved to Florida with their four children. Jantina attended Crestview Baptist Church, Lakeland, FL., and volunteered for several years in the Kitchen Ministries by serving for Wednesday night suppers and social events.
She is survived by her sons, Evert (Sally) Hekman, Phil (Joyce) Hekman; and her daughters, Winnie (Gary) Whitmore, Debbie (Jack) Howell; as well as her eight children and four great-grandchildren. Jantina loved her Lord, and He blessed her with many energetic, healthy years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Crestview Baptist Church, 615 Old Polk City Road, Lakeland, FL 33809 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2 pm. Final Resting place will be at Seffner Cemetery, 609 East Wheeler Road, Seffner, FL 33584. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts be made to Crestview Baptist Church kitchen ministry where Jantina volunteered for many years.
Published in Ledger from June 3 to June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.