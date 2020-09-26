1/1
JARED BRETT ISAAC
JARED BRETT ISAAC, 35

LAKELAND - Jared Brett Isaac, born on January 16, 1985, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was 35.
He is survived by his loving mother, Candy and precious daughter Lily. He is also survived by his sister, Jamie White (Kyle) of Gainesville, and brothers, Jason (Alexis) of Tampa, and Jaremy (Katie) of Leesburg; nephew Evan, and nieces Katy, Karleigh and Claire. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry.
Jared was an avid sports enthusiast and loved to golf. He built many lifelong friendships through his love of baseball. He grew up playing youth baseball and went on to play for the LHS Dreadnaughts. Jared attended Florida State University. He was a Seminole fan through and through. He had a knack for quoting movie lines and sharing trivia. His smile lit up the room and he had an unyielding desire to make people laugh.
Jared loved his daughter, Lily more than anything. He was loved by so many. Jared left us too soon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to NAMI at donate.nami.org, or to a mental health organization of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
