The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Fouts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Ashley Fouts


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Ashley Fouts Obituary
JASON ASHLEY
FOUTS

APOPKA - Jason Ashley Fouts, 49, died of natural causes on March 10, 2020. He was born in Lakeland, Florida on March 8, 1971 to Patty and George Fouts, and attended Dixieland Elementary and Southwest Junior High. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1989.
Jason was a Navy veteran. He was a lover of animals, golf, art, and music, but mostly loved his family. He was particularly proud of his daughter, Lexi.
He was predeceased by his father, George Fouts, Jr., as well as his grandmothers, Gloria Garcia Fouts and Bertha Harris Opland.
He is survived by his daughter, Alexis Fouts, Lakeland, mother, Patty Fouts (Riley Short), Lakeland, grandfather, George Fouts, Sr., sisters, Julie (Bob) Willner, Atlanta, and Jillian Fouts, Los Angeles, aunt, Beverly (Neil) Gaffney, uncle, Rudy (Billie Kay) Kunze, Lakeland, and nieces, Harper and Georgie Willner, Atlanta.
Plans for a celebration of life service will be postponed until a time when it is safe for family and friends to come together.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now