JAVENE
GARNETT STRICKER, 83
LAKELAND - Javene Garnett Stricker, 83, passed away on March 17, 2019 following a brief battle with cancer.
Javene was born on April 20, 1935 in Vasser, Michigan. She was born in the farmhouse on her parents 300 acre farm, where she grew up. Music was a big part of Javene's life. She played the coronet in high school as well as the piano and organ. She sang in a trio called the DDTs at the Detroit State Fair and on the local TV station when television was first coming into people's homes. Javene loved an adventure, including snowmobiling, camping, and driving a boat for her sons to ski behind. She worked as a caregiver for the elderly, and loved her work. Javene came to Lakeland, Florida in 2000 to visit her cousin. She fell in love with the area and called her son Greg, telling him to pack everything up in Michigan and sell it - she was staying in Florida. It was in Lakeland that Javene became a member of the Lakeland Seventh-day Adventist Church. She loved God and loved her church where she was active in Women's Ministries, and frequently invited her friends to come to church with her.
Javene was preceded in death by her parents, Birdie and Garner Thompson, and her brother Durrell. She is survived by her sons, Greg (Deborah) Strick-er and Scott Stricker, both of Michigan, and Kevin Stricker of Lakeland, Florida, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 3:00 p.m. at the Lakeland Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1435 Gilmore Avenue in Lakeland. At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to the Lakeland Seventh-day Adventist Church or Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019