JAY J.

BORNE

6/6/1957 - 7/17/2020



LAKELAND - Jay J. Borne died 7/17/20. He is survived by a loving family. Service 8/1/20 at 5pm at 1349 Cherry Lane, Lakeland, FL, 33811.



