1/1
Jay W. Strickland Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAY W.
STRICKLAND Sr.

LAKELAND - Jay W. Strickland Sr., age 81, passed away on November 22, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health. He was born on November 30, 1938 in Jay, Florida to George W. and Mattie (Jordan) Strickland. He married Loette (Hiott), the love of his life, and they were married for 54 years until her passing in 2013.
He was a member of First Assembly of God, Plant City, FL.
Jay W, Daddy, Pa, as he was affectionately known, is survived by: a son Jay W. Jr. (Allison), a daughter Denise Thomas (Tommy); seven grandchildren, Jason Strickland, Christina Kupsch (Jeremy), Courtney Strickland, Kaylee Strickland, Thomas Thomas III (Erica), Kristin Thomas, Seth Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Javin Kupsch, Cole Thomas, Charlotte Thomas, Olivia Thomas; three sisters, Betty Sue Delozier, Louetta Cole, Mary Jo Todd (Robert). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother Charles Strickland and sisters Eunice Holley, Ann Turgeau, and Magoline Strickland.
Services will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 10:00 am, 'outside' with masks and social distancing required, at First Assembly of God, 602 Charlie Griffin Road, Plant City, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Teen Challenge, 3706 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, FL 32773 or
https://donatehere.cc/InHonorOfJayWStrickland
Fond memories and messages of condolences may be left for the family at
www.wellsmemorial.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL 33563
8137521111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved