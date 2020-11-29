JAY W.STRICKLAND Sr.LAKELAND - Jay W. Strickland Sr., age 81, passed away on November 22, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health. He was born on November 30, 1938 in Jay, Florida to George W. and Mattie (Jordan) Strickland. He married Loette (Hiott), the love of his life, and they were married for 54 years until her passing in 2013.He was a member of First Assembly of God, Plant City, FL.Jay W, Daddy, Pa, as he was affectionately known, is survived by: a son Jay W. Jr. (Allison), a daughter Denise Thomas (Tommy); seven grandchildren, Jason Strickland, Christina Kupsch (Jeremy), Courtney Strickland, Kaylee Strickland, Thomas Thomas III (Erica), Kristin Thomas, Seth Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Javin Kupsch, Cole Thomas, Charlotte Thomas, Olivia Thomas; three sisters, Betty Sue Delozier, Louetta Cole, Mary Jo Todd (Robert). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother Charles Strickland and sisters Eunice Holley, Ann Turgeau, and Magoline Strickland.Services will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 10:00 am, 'outside' with masks and social distancing required, at First Assembly of God, 602 Charlie Griffin Road, Plant City, FL.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Teen Challenge, 3706 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, FL 32773 orFond memories and messages of condolences may be left for the family at