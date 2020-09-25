Our condolences to you, Bro. Floyd. We are praying for you.
Raven and Vanessa Lewis
Friend
September 24, 2020
There are no words to express the sorrow that we feel for the loss of your son. He was so loving & such a respectful young man. You are in my thoughts & prayers.
Michele Trantham
Teacher
September 24, 2020
With deepest sympathy.
Annie Smoot
Neighbor
September 24, 2020
We love you, Jayden. You will truly be missed
Tiara Moore
September 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending my deepest sympathy. Praying for strength and comfort.
Henrietta Scott Hall
Family
September 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Courtney Byrd
September 23, 2020
I love you so much nephew! You took such good care of your dad and left a forever footprint in our hearts!
Kimberly Morrissette
Family
September 22, 2020
Lighting a candle for Jayden
Jean Smith
Family
September 22, 2020
Thank You, God, that you care about us and that we don't need to carry this burden alone. Please accept my sincere condolences on the lost of your son Jayden. Shirley & I are praying for you and the family.
Zan Smith
Family
September 22, 2020
My condolences to my sister & family. Lord give her STRENGTH to endure this hurt from her son Jaydens passing. There aren't enough words to even understand the lost. Rest in Heavenly Peace. Dwayne will take care of you ❣ I can still see him playing with you when he went to the store to bring you back some toys when you visited me.
Jean Smith
Family
September 21, 2020
But Jesus said, Suffer the little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me, for to such belongeth the kingdom of heaven. (Mathew 19:14) My dearest Sister, my sympathy and prayers go out to you. I love you so very much......Lina
Lina Treadwell-Harris
Family
September 21, 2020
Praying for the family of Jayden that God will comfort and strengthen you during your loss of your sweet precious child God bless your heart
Cassandra Ulysse
Neighbor
September 20, 2020
My prayers are with you all.
Brenda McNeil Kennedy
Friend
