1/
Jayne Barton Platt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAYNE BARTON
PLATT

PLANT CITY - Jayne Barton Platt was born on September 9, 1927 in Plant City, Florida, and left this earth on September 30, 2020. When she left, she left it a better place. Among her accomplishments were holding offices in the Plant City Garden Club, the Canal Point Garden Club and the Pahokee Garden Club. She was a co-founder of the Central Florida Glassaholics who were avid collectors of depression glass. She was a member of the Theta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She could out fish anyone and had a commercial fishing license to prove it. She was a member of Victory Church in Lakeland. She was also a member of her small group known as The Lord's Table.
She was a people person. She truly cared about people. If there was anything she could do to help someone, she did it. She was a collector. She collected friends. Each friend was precious to her and she was loved by them. She was a strong woman. She fought cancer and won three times. She was a devoted wife and mother.
Proverbs 31:27-28 describes her well. 'She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed, her husband also, and he praises her.'
She is survived by her children, Reese Platt (Harriet), Sue Perkins (Tommy) and Joe Platt (Denise), all of Plant City; grandchildren, Amber Tew (Bill), Ben Perkins, T. J. Perkins; great grandchildren, Kyle Perkins, Dylan Perkins; sister, Ruth Smith and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh Platt; parents, Victor and Lillie Barton; brothers, Kenneth Barton and William 'Gus' Barton.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 6 at 11:00 A.M. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Graveside committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Expressions of condolence at
HopewellFuneral.com .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved