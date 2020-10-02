JAYNE BARTONPLATTPLANT CITY - Jayne Barton Platt was born on September 9, 1927 in Plant City, Florida, and left this earth on September 30, 2020. When she left, she left it a better place. Among her accomplishments were holding offices in the Plant City Garden Club, the Canal Point Garden Club and the Pahokee Garden Club. She was a co-founder of the Central Florida Glassaholics who were avid collectors of depression glass. She was a member of the Theta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She could out fish anyone and had a commercial fishing license to prove it. She was a member of Victory Church in Lakeland. She was also a member of her small group known as The Lord's Table.She was a people person. She truly cared about people. If there was anything she could do to help someone, she did it. She was a collector. She collected friends. Each friend was precious to her and she was loved by them. She was a strong woman. She fought cancer and won three times. She was a devoted wife and mother.Proverbs 31:27-28 describes her well. 'She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed, her husband also, and he praises her.'She is survived by her children, Reese Platt (Harriet), Sue Perkins (Tommy) and Joe Platt (Denise), all of Plant City; grandchildren, Amber Tew (Bill), Ben Perkins, T. J. Perkins; great grandchildren, Kyle Perkins, Dylan Perkins; sister, Ruth Smith and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh Platt; parents, Victor and Lillie Barton; brothers, Kenneth Barton and William 'Gus' Barton.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 6 at 11:00 A.M. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Graveside committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Expressions of condolence at