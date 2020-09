Or Copy this URL to Share

JAZLYN ALEXIS

HOLSEY, 16



WINTER HAVEN - Jazlyn Holsey, 16, died 9/5/20. Visit: Fri. 5-7pm at Alexander Funeral Home; Svc. Sat. 2pm at Abundant Believers. Masks required



