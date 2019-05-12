|
J.B.
CAULEY, 90
LAKELAND - J.B. Cauley, 90, passed away May 6, 2019.
He was born July 22, 1928 in Soperton, Georgia but came to Lakeland at an early age.
J.B. was a truck driver for Kraft Foods. Our J.B. was a tall, quiet man, who moved through life with a unique grace that was his alone. He will be missed.
J.B. was laid to rest in a graveside service surrounded by his family who loved him.
Special thanks to 'Lakeland Nursing & Rehab' for the loving care they gave our J.B.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and all 6 siblings.
Published in Ledger from May 12 to May 13, 2019